In what seems like one of the most random discoveries ever, I happened to stumble upon a secret camping spot located next to downtown Otsego. Did you know about this?

Directly off the M-89 drag sits Brookside Park. Located between Brookside Market and HQ Discount Flooring, the name is fitting as a small brook runs through the heart of the park. Says the city's Parks and Recreation website, Brookside Park "contains activities and facilities for all ages."

About Brookside Park

There are several pavilions located within the park which makes it perfect for any family gathering, no matter the occasion! Additionally, there are two play structures located at either end of the park. Should you choose to have your family reunion here there's enough space to entertain both the adults and kids alike! Just watch out for that metal slide-- it gets hot, FAST! I may or may not be speaking from experience...

Tent and RV Campsites

There are four sites for camping within Brookside Park, one for tent camping and three for RVs. Though these sites are pretty bare bones there are water, grills, and electric hook-ups provided. There aren't any fancy amenities like showers or anything and the best bathrooms you'll find are porta-potties, but it'll get the job done!

How Much Does it Cost?

The cost to stay at the campground within Brookside Park is $5 per day for tents and only $10 per day for improved sites. The City of Otsego says there is a 72 hour maximum limit for all camping reservations. Reservations are first come first served and all campers must register and pay the appropriate fees at the Otsego Police Department located at 127 Court Street.

Who Camps Here?

With the park being located right off the main route of M-89, I'm guessing this hidden campground is perfect for adventurers who are just passing through on their way say, Up North. With easy in, easy out access and the bare essentials Brookside Park is the perfect place to crash for the night as you head on to bigger adventures.

On the website AllStays.com one reviewer said,

Lovely little city park full of huge old trees, which shade nicely. 4 sites, 30 amp, with water. The trees dampen any road noise and you can’t beat $10 per night fee. We are staying all three days allowed

Now that I know of its existence, I'm a bit curious to camp here myself! Did you know about this secret campground in Otsego?