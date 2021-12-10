Kalamazoo, Can We Please Chill On These 5 Things Please?

Don’t get us wrong, we’re all for embracing new and exciting things in the Kalamazoo area. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, downtown Kalamazoo alone saw sixteen new businesses open over the past year. We’d love to see metro Kalamazoo continue to grow however, here are a couple things we believe Kalamazoo just doesn’t need any more of currently:

1. Self-Storage Units

Funny how despite a year of supply chain shortages, one thing we’re not lacking is the need for more space to store all that stuff. Travel any direction down W. Main and you’re sure to pass minimum three self-storage facilities. Recently there’s been much speculation among Kalamazoo residents as to what’s being built at Sprinkle Road and G Avenue. Yep, you guessed it. The land was recently acquired by Weathervane Self-Storage Group.

2. ‘We Buy Houses’ signs

You see them on just about every Kalamazoo corner, but have you ever wondered who “We” is referring to? These are often real estate developers who are eager to buy any home, no matter the condition, in order to flip it and make a profit. These mysterious signs seem to pop up overnight and encourage local homeowners to call the number listed with promises of an immediate offer on their home. Has anyone actually sold a home this way? Given the state of the Kalamazoo housing market today, this only adds fuel to the already fierce competition.

3. Roundabouts

Why is this Kalamazoo’s new thing? Most drivers on our roads don’t know how to use them and it shows. You probably won’t be surprised to learn the roundabout on Sprinkle Road is considered to be one of the most dangerous roundabouts in the state. I avoid that intersection like the plague. Let’s not build any more roundabouts please, ok?

4. Canada Geese

The goose population has absolutely boomed in recent year and according to the Michigan DNR, “the number of giant Canada geese counted each spring increased from about 9,000 in 1970 to over 300,000 today.” That’s a lot of geese. The geese appear to be sticking around longer and longer each year, no doubt due to climate change, and create a nuisance for landowners, businesses, and parking lots. The majority of the state allows goose hunting from September 1 into early February, just sayin’.

5. Luxury Apartments

If you’re looking to rent an apartment in Kalamazoo you’ve got two options: a complex that was built in the 70s and hasn’t been updated since or luxury apartments with sky-high prices—there is no in between. In recent years, Kalamazoo has seen a surge of high-rise luxury apartment buildings, most recently with the newly announced properties at the Haymarket Building and the Warner Building. The only question now is, where will they build next?

What’s something you’d like to see eased up on in Kalamazoo?