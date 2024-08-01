When you're craving comfort food, many Michigan residents head to an Italian restaurant for a plate of fresh pasta and sauce with a basket of buttery breadsticks. However, one restaurant will no longer be an option as this popular chain has abruptly closed all Michigan locations.

Popular Italian Restaurant Abruptly Closes All Michigan Locations

Michigan has a variety of choices for Italian chain restaurants including popular choices such as Olive Garden, Carrabba's, Bravo!, and Fazoli's. But now Michigan residents must travel out of state to taste the 'family-style' meals from a beloved Italian chain restaurant.

According to Restaurant Business, Buca Di Beppo has permanently closed 13 restaurants this week. Closures happened all over the U.S. including Buca Di Beppo's Michigan locations in Utica and Livonia. According to the Detroit Free Press, the Utica location closed sometime in June. In a statement from the parent company Earl Enterprises, the locations had been unable to recover from the pandemic and other market pressures. And they're not the only chain to shut down locations.

Buca Di Beppo is one of several casual dining chains that shut down locations recently due to rising costs and seeing fewer customers to help keep their doors open. Others include Hooters, TGI Fridays, O’Charley’s, and Red Lobster.

After growing the chain and opening 95 restaurants over the years, Buca di Beppo will now only operate 44 locations. And while there are other Italian chain restaurants to visit, the closest Bupa Di Beppo locations to Michigan are in Illinois, Indiana, or Ohio.

