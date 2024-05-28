Kalamazoo’s Beloved Boonzaaijer Bakery Returns With A Twist

Yes, the rumors are really true!

They weren't gone for long and they certainly weren't forgotten; just months after closing their brick and mortar location the owners of beloved Boonzaaijer Bakery have announced their return to the small business scene in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

And us locals couldn't be happier!

Boonzaaijers Dutch Bakery Kalamazoo Boonzaaijers via Google Maps loading...

About Boonzaaijer Bakery

Originally located on South Burdick Street, Boonzaaijer Bakery was a Kalamazoo staple for 62 years. Owners Karel and Maria Boonzaayer opened the shop after immigrating from the Netherlands in 1961.

Son Marty and his wife Maria continued to run the business after taking over in 1995 but after nearly 30 years the couple decided to retire and cool the ovens for good on December 23, 2023.

Luckily for us that didn't last very long!

Boonzaaijer Bakery Kalamazoo Farmers Market Boonzaaijer Bakery via Facebook/Canva loading...

Boonzaaijer's Is Back!

Imagine our surprise when two familiar faces popped up over the weekend at a local farmers market! The bakery shared the news on Facebook writing,

Yes, it is true! Marty and Maria of Boonzaaijer Bakery are enjoying their “encore” at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market! Expect to see favorites such as coffee cake (multiple flavors), butter cookies, raisin buns, and banket...Thank you for the warm welcome! We will be here *most* Saturdays throughout the summer market season.

So it seems as if we won't have to go without our favorites after all! Well, at least our non-Bavarian filled favorites are back. Marty and Maria say they currently have no coolers so they do not offer anything with Bavarian cream at this time.

Gee, I'm so glad I'm not one of those folks who stood in line for hours in the cold winter during the final days of Boonzaaijer's to say goodbye. Find more on the Kalamazoo Farmers Market schedule here.

Here's how locals reacted to the news:

"My heart is now complete, super exciting!" - Ella Vander Horst

"Thank you for not totally deserting us. Thrilled to have you here" - Gail Brot

"So happy to have you back! Hope youe delicious pecan cookies will make a return!" - Cynthia Alves

"Hallelujah we are so thankful to see you again!!!!" - Gwen Wolfis

Farmers' Markets Across SW Michigan Open For 2024 Season: A sure sign of summer, here's where you can buy your fresh produce, baked goods, farm-raised meats, and crafts across SWMI this season! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon