RECALL: Popular Spice Sold In MI And OH Contains Deadly Bacteria

Many Michigan and Ohio households have a cupboard filled with spices to add flavor to our meals. But one popular spice could be adding more than just flavor to our food. And it's being pulled from store shelves in Michigan and Ohio for being tainted with a bacteria that could be deadly.

Popular Spice Recalled In MI And OH Contains Deadly Bacteria

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that a Michigan-based company has voluntarily recalled their product from retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, and nationwide. UBC Food Distributors in Dearborn, Michigan, recalled ground black pepper sold under the Baraka brand name because it could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the FDA statement, the risk was discovered when the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development notified the company of the contamination based on a routine state surveillance sample collected by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets that tested positive for Salmonella in some 7-ounce packages of ground black pepper. The recall affects the following products:

Baraka brand black pepper in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of January 2026 on the back of the label with UPC 8 22514 26626 6.

Photo courtesy of the FDA Photo courtesy of the FDA loading...

According to the FDA statement, Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Consumers who have bought the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

