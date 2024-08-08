Many Michigan residents have a traditional American flag in their home or waving from a flagpole in their yard. While many people raise a traditional red, white, and blue flag, more residents of the Great Lakes State are choosing to fly all-black American flags for several reasons.

Canva Canva loading...

Don't Be Surprised To See More All-Black American Flags Fly In MI

In Michigan and the nation, the American flag is flown as a symbol of pride, respect, remembrance, and celebration of the United States of America. The flag has been used to display our nationalism, and rebellion, and to show support. According to Flag And Banner, American flags with a color stripe known as 'Thin Line Flags' can represent support for public service branches. Such as the 'thin blue line' for law enforcement and the 'thin red line' for firefighters. So what does an all-black American flag mean?

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Untitled design - 2024-08-08T120030.809 loading...

According to WUSA, the all-black American flags can mean different things to different people. Some of the meanings behind the flags include:

In war: An all-black flag can mean "give no quarter" or "take no prisoners"

As a symbol of protest: Some people have used the all-black American flag as a symbol of protest.

To show respect: The all-black flag on vehicles can be used to show pride without drawing attention with bright colors.

Canva Canva loading...

Whether you fly an all-black flag or a traditional red, white, and blue flag, the American flag remains a living piece of history and a source of pride for many in the U.S.

Read More: Authorities Urge Michigan Residents to Remove Item From Wallet

How to Properly Fly an American Flag When it comes to flying the American flag and showing proper etiquette and respect, it's best to follow the official U.S. Flag Code. Here are some tips for flying the stars and stripes, courtesy of USAGov. Gallery Credit: Kari Jakobsen