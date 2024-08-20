Michigan has some incredible restaurants that make the most delicious cheeseburgers in America. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheeseburger or a gourmet creation, you'll find a spot to satisfy your craving. And when a regular-sized burger won't do, one sports bar in Michigan has you covered with the largest cheeseburger in the world.

Michigan Restaurant Serves The Largest Cheeseburger In The World

According to the Tasting Table, a Guinness World record was set in Michigan when a 138-pound burger was created in 2008. After losing that title shortly after that win to another massive burger creation, the crown was once again given to the Great Lakes sports bar for another burger that can feed an entire neighborhood.

Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar in Southgate now makes the world's biggest commercially sold burger weighing nearly 2,000 pounds. And Mallie's doesn't just make this burger to create records, you can order the world's largest cheeseburger for you and several friends and family members to enjoy. Tasting Table says:

Unlike many of the world's most notably large food items, you can actually order this burger at Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar. They're going to need three days' advance notice, and you're going to need $7,799 and one heck of an appetite.

If you don't have a neighborhood to feed you can order the classic double cheeseburger. Or if you want something adventurous that doesn't weigh 2,000lbs...

Try the Pizza Burger or Mac and Cheeseburger instead. But if you do need the world's largest cheeseburger fortunately, you don't have to travel the globe to find it thanks to Mallie's Sports Grill And Bar here in the Mitten.

