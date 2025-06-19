Michigan Dispensary Offering Free Product With Proof of Bigfoot

Think you've seen the legend lately?

Believe it or not, Michigan has its fair share of sasquatch a.k.a. Bigfoot sightings. According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization Michigan ranks 8th among the top states for Bigfoot sightings with 226 total reports thus far.

Michigan's most recent Bigfoot sighting in May 2025 has only further sparked interest in the curious cryptid and one Michigan dispensary is encouraging locals to cash in. Here's what we know so far.

Most Recent Sighting in Michigan

I saw the story make headlines at the time but I didn't give the story much credibility-- until now.

According to the Lansing State Journal a father and son fishing south of Detroit near Monroe, Michigan had an encounter with a mysterious gorilla-like creature in a wetland near I-75 behind the Monroe County Inmate Dormitory, of all places. Said the father Edward Henry,

All of a sudden, I heard rustling in a tree to the left and a huge thud hitting the ground from the tree. A big heavy animal hit the ground and crouched and start moving towards me through brush. The dog almost got to it, but the creature shot off extremely fast through trees and brush.

What surprises me most about this report is the sighting in question took place at 11:30 in the morning! I always figured if a Bigfoot did exist it would come out in the early dawn or dusk hours.

Have You Seen Bigfoot?

Now, local dispensary Uniq Cannabis has chosen to buy into the lore. While the father and son didn't have time to snap photo evidence of their encounter with Bigfoot, the dispensary says anyone who does bring in photo proof of the sasquatch will receive free product!

According to Toledo's WTVG the sign outside the Monroe, Michigan dispensary reads: Bring photo proof of Bigfoot for a free pre-roll.

