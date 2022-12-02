Easy to Spot, Detroit Area Music Venue’s Theme is Bright Pink

A new music venue recently opened in the Detroit area. But, don't look for a sign pointing you in the right direction.

The venue, Big Pink, has no signage. Instead, you'll need to look for the distinctive pink lights shining from the exterior of the building.

I learned about this venue thanks to TikTok. The idea of a place, especially a music venue, relying solely on lighting to mark their presence, piqued my interest:

You can also look for the new paint job which is, fittingly, bright pink:

As of November 25th, 2022, Big Pink, which used to be a warehouse, is open and, judging from their latest video, is already pretty successful. Even with secret shows:

The Story of Big Pink

The idea for a new music venue began in 2018 after two Detroit area roommates threw an experimental show, according to their website. Their website goes on to say that they wanted to create an environment where artists could express themselves freely and everyone contributed to the success of the show.

They continued throwing these kinds of shows for the next two years until the pandemic brought things to a halt.

Now, in 2022, Big Pink is a permanent music venue embracing the ideas of the original, experimental shows. They're focusing on not only bringing in talent from all over the world but giving local talent a platform to grow. If you are such an artist, you can find contact information for Big Pink here.

A Safe Space

I absolutely love live music. Even if it's not my go-to genre, the energy of the crowd is always contagious. However, especially as a woman, I can't help but feel on guard every time I'm in a situation where I'm surrounded by a crowd of people.

That's why I found it reassuring to learn that Big Pink is dedicated to creating a safe space for everyone who visits their venue. Here's how:

They have zero tolerance for violence, racism, transphobia, sexism, or other discriminatory language or actions If you want to touch another guest or someone who is working, you need to ask first. They ask that all guests refrain from using their phones for photos (or phone calls) on or near the dance floor.

They also have staff on site that can help address any issues should you feel unsafe at any point.

If you're traveling to or are near the Detroit area and are looking to check out a new music venue, you can find updates from Big Pink on TikTok, Instagram, or their website.

