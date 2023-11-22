The Christmas season brings holiday festivities, gifts, food and decorations so it makes sense that we want to start getting into this joyous time of year as soon as possible. But, if you're one for waiting until after you clear the turkey from the table to get ready for the holidays, you may be on to something. Like saving yourself some money and getting the best looking Christmas tree on the block.

Wait To Buy That Christmas Tree

If you've already set up the Christmas tree before you've set the Thanksgiving table, that's ok. It's understandable that some people are ready to start celebrating the holiday season as soon as we put away the Halloween decorations in October. But, according to Christmas Tree experts, the best time to buy your Christmas tree is after Thanksgiving. And not just real trees, but artificial trees as well.

When to Buy Your Christmas Tree

Fresh trees are best bought right after Thanksgiving and artificial trees should be purchased even sooner. Buying a fresh tree before Thanksgiving means you run the risk of it not making it to Christmas Day. Fresh-cut Christmas trees are usually in high demand, so waiting means the inventory that's left from what others didn't buy may not be exactly what you want. And that's also the reason why you should buy your artificial tree as soon as possible. To make sure you get exactly what you want.

But, waiting to buy your artificial tree does have its perks. Shoppers can score major savings right after Thanksgiving during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

