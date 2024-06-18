Could This Be The Best Swimming Hole In All Of Ohio?

This quiet, unassuming campground is home to one of the most spectacular swimming holes in the state.

There's still plenty of time to splash around this summer, and we plan on doing plenty of it!

Especially with recent heatwaves, where can Ohioans head when they want to beat the heat?

Sure, there are old favorites like Twinsburg Water Park, Cedar Point, or Headlands Beach State Park, but travel a little further south and you'll find the best swimming hole in the entire state!

Lifestyle blog Cheapism recently ranked the best swimming holes in each state and named Nelson Ledges Quarry Park (NLQP) the best in Ohio.

About the Park

Not to be confused with Nelson Kennedy Ledges State Park, which is located just a further up the road, guests can camp, scuba, and swim at this privately owned and operated quarry park and campground in Garrettsville.

Once a bustling rock quarry in the 1940s and '50s, but eventually the land was abandoned by the mining company and became a known hangout for hippies, bikers, and free-spirited locals. Says the NLQP website,

Eventually, in 1972, the land & Quarry were purchased by a young man who established the foundation of the campground that we see today. In the years that followed, it has become even more of a hot spot for scuba diving, camping, swimming, sunbathing & of course cliff diving.

In addition to camping and swimming the grounds now host live music and festivals during the summer making it a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike!

Check out a list of festivals and events here.

