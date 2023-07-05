Locals Ask: Who’s Got The Best Salad Bar Near Kalamazoo?

Sometimes you're just craving a big salad, you know?

Especially now that it's summer and backyard BBQ season is here; between all the potato chips, ice cream, burgers, and frosty cold beers, I feel like I've been eating like an idiot lately.

In fact, a recent study by the University of Michigan reveals that eating a hot dog can shorten a person's "healthy life" by up to 36 minutes!

Something to think about the next time you're at a co-worker's cook-out. Or, if you happen to be Indiana-born competitive food eater Joey Chestnut-- who just downed 62 hot dogs at the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog eating contest.

With all that being said, my body is just craving a vegetable. One member of the Kalamazoo Foodie group, Kyle Ailes, recently inquired:

Seeking guidance on places in Kalamazoo with a good salad bar.

Here's where Kzoo locals say you can find the best and freshest salad bars in the area:

The pizzeria has several locations throughout West Michigan including Plainwell and Grand Rapids, with their Kalamazoo store located on W. Main. near Tiffany's Wine & Spirits. Most B.C. locations offer an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet including pizza and salads. Bonus: B.C. has plenty of gluten-free pizza crust available and gluten-free dressings too!

Porsche Maina says, "BC Pizza hands down"

Apparently pizza and salads go hand in hand. Several locals sang high praise for their salad bar, including Julie Naji who said, "JACs 9th St has a great lunch buffet at lunch M-F."

Speaking from experience, my family went to Jac's in Portage for Mother's Day brunch and they put on amazing buffet spread-- including the salad! Check out their build-your-own-salad menu here.

Another name that came up in conversation was Big T in nearby Lawton. Just from glancing at the menu if you're in the mood for a salad, any salad, this is the place to go!

Big T offers a selection of salads ranging from traditional Caesar to Deep Fried Chicken Salad. Or you can take advantage of their salad bar to customize your own, one trip or all-you-can-eat!

