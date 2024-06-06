This Scenic Drive In Michigan Named ‘Best Road Trip’ In America

Michigan is one of those states you can drive through in any season and take in some incredibly breathtaking views. The stunning natural beauty of the state and its historical sites make it a great place to go on an adventure. And one spot in Michigan was recently named one of the best places for a road trip in America.

Scenic Drive In Michigan Named 'Best Road Trip' In U.S.

Travel + Leisure recently released their list of the 23 Best Road Trips In The U.S. And it's no surprise that one scenic drive in Michigan lands on the list as it offers a new and awe-inspiring sight at every turn.

The Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive nestled within the picturesque Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is one of the best road trips in the nation. Travel + Leisure says:

Only 7.4 miles long, this short-and-sweet drive along Lake Michigan's eastern shore shows off the majesty of the giant Sleeping Bear Dunes, dense forest canopies, and a freshwater lake so wide you won't be able to see the opposite shore.

There are several stops to make along this road trip to pause and take in the beauty of your surroundings, including the sights of the rolling dunes and crystal clear waters from the Lake Michigan Overlook.

Before closing the loop, you'll drive through a covered bridge reconstructed from one Pierce Stocking himself built in the '60s. With its unparalleled beauty and opportunities to explore, Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive truly stands out as one of the best road trips in America.

