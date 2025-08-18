With many Indiana schools back in session, ensuring that students receive a quality education for their future is a top priority. A new ranking of the top public high schools in Michigan highlights 20 schools that provide top-notch educational opportunities for students in the state.

These Are The Top 20 Best Public High Schools In Indiana

According to Niche, a great high school educates all of its students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation. While not the sole determinant of success, a high school diploma can significantly impact earning potential, job prospects, and access to higher education. Not only have some of these schools ranked best in Indiana, but they're also recognized as the best in the nation.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Carmel High School is #2 on the list of best high schools in the nation for offering Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses, and its students consistently outscore state and national averages on college entrance exams. However, Carmel High School isn't the only one receiving high marks.

Niche also released its list of the best public high schools in Indiana, based on factors such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, high school ratings, and millions of reviews from students and parents collected from the U.S. Department of Education. Check the full list below of Niche's Top 20 High Schools in the Hoosier state.

