When it's summertime in Michigan, we look forward to soaking up the sunshine and fun outdoors in the Great Lakes State. One of the best ways to do that is to enjoy a meal on the patio of our favorite restaurants. Add this Michigan restaurant to your list of places to go this summer as it was named one of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in America.

Michigan Spot Named One Of The Best Outdoor Restaurants In U.S.

LoveFood ranked The Best Restaurants Restaurants For Outdoor Dining and one spot in Michigan offers a menu with unbeatable comfort food and stellar views of the lake for a legendary dining experience.

According to LoveFood, Pink Pony Bar And Grill on Mackinac Island the outdoor patio offers some of the best views in America:

Mackinac Island's Pink Pony Bar and Grill has become rather famous, and is often tipped as one of America's finest spots for alfresco dining. Part of the Chippewa Hotel, the restaurant has an enviable location at the edge of Lake Huron and their waterside patio is the best place to take in the panoramas.

A perfect start to a meal at the Pink Pony is with one of their signature cocktails or mocktails to sip on such as the Pink Pony Punch, Lilac Lemonade, or Mackinac Mule.

The Pink Pony 'Patio Menu' offers incredible choices for an unforgettable meal like their soft pretzel sticks with housemade cheesy dipping sauce, a refreshing Thai Crunch Salad, and Mackinac Surf and Turf are just a few of their mouthwatering options.

Check out one of the best restaurants in Michigan and the U.S. and have an unforgettable time at The Pink Pony.

