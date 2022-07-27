The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area

Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day.

While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,

My friend is new to Michigan and wants to try an olive burger. Where do you recommend? (I’m not an olive fan, so I have no opinion.). Thanks!

The post quickly gained over 60 comments with suggestions for local restaurants all over SW Michigan. At random, we're covering 10 of those suggestions:

1. Richland Pub - Richland

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Also known as The Pub, Richland Pub has been in the Richland area for 60 years, according to their website. Their menu features items like nachos, wings, jalapeno poppers, and, of course, burgers. Their olive burger, The Pub Olive Deluxe, is described as, "A hand-pattied third-pound burger topped with sliced green olives, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato." It sells for $10. See their full menu here.

2. Sporty's Pub - Paw Paw

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Opening with a bang, Sporty's Pub's slogan, at least on Facebook is,

Good Food Great Times. A Paw Paw tradition since 1949!!!

It even rhymes. The menu at Sporty's Pub covers a variety of styles from fajitas to scampi to a jerk chicken wrap. They have a few specialty burgers but, for their olive burger, you'll want to look for the Popeye's Baby Mama on their menu. Very clever. See their full menu on their website or Facebook page.

3. Cookie's Five Star Grill - Kalamazoo

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Cookie's is known for their creole and soul food options but, they do have an olive burger, too. It was recommended by Emily S. who said, "I had one at Cookies in Kalamazoo it was really good. Huge." You can see their full menu, which includes items like Cajun Mac and Smothered Creole Catfish, on their Facebook page.

4. Salvino's Ristorante Sports Bar & Grill - Plainwell

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Salvino's has two locations. One in Plainwell and the other in Wayland. Both offer an Italian-leaning menu with options like stromboli, bruschetta, Sicilian flatbreads, and burgers. They offer either a mushroom or olive burger with swiss cheese and your choice of chips for $11.99. See their menu on their website or Facebook page.

5. Hot N Now - Sturgis

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

While this is a bit of a drive from the Kalamazoo area, from what I've heard, it's worth it. This Hot N Now location is the last remaining one in the country and serves burgers at a very reasonable price. Their single Deluxe Olive Cheeseburger, at $2.59, is probably the cheapest on this list. You can upgrade to a double or triple Deluxe Olive Cheeseburger for an additional price. See more on their Facebook page.

6. ZooCity Beastro - Portage

ZooCity Beastro is one of the newer eateries in the Kalamazoo area and offers, as you can see from the pictures above, a number of different food options. That includes their Olive Cheeseburger. While they don't have a designated website, they do highlight weekly specials and featured menu items on their Facebook page. Follow it here.

7. Laura's Little Burger Joint

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Decatur is a small town made up of less than 2,000 people. But, even they have a spot that serves a great olive burger, apparently. Suggested by Rebecca N., Laura's Little Burger Joint has a fairly simple menu offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and burgers. Their olive burger comes with swiss cheese for $6.50. You can see their full menu on their Facebook page.

8. Paw Paw Brewing Company - Paw Paw

Judging from their website, Paw Paw Brewing Company has a few specialty burgers offered on the menu like the BBQ'd Havarti Burger, the Firestation #3, and an olive burger, just to name a few. Their version of the olive burger is served with provolone cheese, 3-cheese pepperoncini, green olive spread, lettuce, tomato, and onion for $14.99. They also have featured sandwiches like the one pictured above. Make sure to follow their Facebook page for all updates, special events, and more.

9. The Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - Plainwell

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

The Old Mill is actually listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The building was constructed in 1869 and was once the largest buckwheat flour mill in the country, according to The Old Mill's website. Now, you can find chili, quesadillas, salads, and burgers served out of this space, instead. Yes, that includes the olive burger served with kettle chips and a pickle spear. See more of The Old Mill Brewpub & Grill's history here and follow their Facebook page for weekly specials.

10. Lake Burger - Kalamazoo

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Easily the most recommended, Lake Burger is nestled in a little plaza on West Main Street in Kalamazoo. Even though they're classified as "fast-casual" dining, Lake Burger focuses on using local ingredients in their dishes. A bit different than the rest on this list, Lake Burger's olive burger is served with feta cheese which is perhaps why it's the most recommended. They also serve hand-spun milkshakes and even have their own food challenge called The Hungry Boi Challenge. Want to take it on? Learn more about it on Lake Burger's website and follow their Facebook page for any updated specials.

Perhaps, instead, you'd like to make your own olive burger. While the facts about when and where the olive burger was invented, it's clear it became popular in Michigan first. Some say that's thanks to Mr. Fables, a Grand Rapids area eatery that closed in 2000. A channel by the name of BallisticBBQ posted a copycat recipe that you can try for yourself:

Again, it's not for me. But, I hope this list helps you find the olive burger of your dreams. You can see all of the suggestions on the original Facebook post here.

Battle Creek's Rock N Roll Donuts Closes After just over a year in business the owner has decided to retire.