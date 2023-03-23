One of the newest movements that's not only sweeping over Kalamazoo but also the entire country is non-alcoholic cocktails dubbed "mocktails".

For whichever reason you choose to abstain from alcohol, I'm sure you're very aware that booze is everywhere. It's customary to cheers no matter the occasion: births, deaths, new jobs, marriages. Alcohol is engrained in our society.

Thankfully this growing mocktail trend makes it easier for those who don't imbibe to still join in the fun and enjoy a specialty-crafted, signature cocktail minus one key ingredient: alcohol.

According to Kalamazoo locals, here are some of the best places around town to find these mocktails for your next night out:

The restaurant and bar currently offers a "liquor-less libations" menu with 5 different drinks that are sure to quench your thirst. Offerings include the Banana Spritz which is made with strawberry banana juice, fresh strawberries, and sparkling grape juice for that fun, familiar fizz.

Located in downtown Kalamazoo The Stamped Robin is well-known for its signature cocktail menu, which just so happens to feature several zero-proof cocktails. Their Vibe Check mocktail is made with Verjus, Luxardo Cherry, and ginger beer. See the menu here.

If beer is more your style check out the menu at HopCat Kalamazoo. In addition to offering a non-alcoholic west coast-style IPA you'll also find several gluten-free beers available in cans-- which is very important for our celiac friends!

Who knew that Traveler's has a full menu of mocktails? Offerings include non-alcoholic margaritas and mai tais or you can craft your own libation using their full line of zero-proof liquor. Yes, that's a thing!

