Michigan has plenty of chain restaurant options for a quick, casual meal. But there's nothing like a place where you can get a meal made from scratch that also makes you feel at home. One family-run Michigan spot was named one of the best in the nation for comforting food and incredible service.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Mom-And-Pop Restaurants

Lovefood found the best mom-and-pop restaurants in the nation which are local favorites and serve mouthwatering food that keeps loyal customers returning for more. One Michigan gem specializing in authentic Jamaican cuisine makes the list.

The Jamaican Pot Facebook

The Jamaican Pot in Detroit is a testimony that the Detroit foodie scene is alive and thriving and serving exceptional food you won't find anywhere else but in the Motorcity. Lovefood says:

Detroit was once (perhaps unfairly) dubbed a 'food desert,' but it's far from that now, with a wave of swish small plate restaurants appearing alongside longstanding (and new) mom-and-pop stops. Among them is The Jamaican Pot, opened by husband-and-wife team Rose Forrest – aka Mama Rose – and Bruce Cunningham in 2014. The place is loved for its boneless jerk chicken, curry goat, and red snapper dishes.

Customers rave about the perfectly cooked Oxtail, flavorful plantains, and a warm cup of red bean soup.

Enjoy a delicious sweet treat to end your meal with a sweet potato brownie or an Oreo Cake loaded with cookies and cream.

Stop in for an unforgettable meal at one of the best mom-and-pop restaurants in America and the Great Lakes state, The Jamaican Pot.

