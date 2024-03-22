Ohio Spot Now Named Among Best Mexican Restaurants In The U.S.

When you have a taste for Mexican cuisine in Ohio, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from. Serving warm tortillas stuffed with your favorite meat, cheese, and toppings paired with a cold cerveza or margarita, one Mexican restaurant stands out in the Buckeye State. And it was just named one of the best in the U.S.

Ohio Restaurant Named Among Best In The Nation

Whether you're a fan of traditional Mexican fare or looking to try something new and exciting, you'll find it at one spot in Ohio that boasts a vibrant and lively atmosphere. 24/7 Tempo recently released a list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in every state. The publication reviewed the top-rated restaurants nationwide in the Mexican category on Yelp. And the number one spot in Ohio is a must-try.

Taking the top spot for best In Ohio is Momocho Mexican Restaurant in Cleveland. According to 24/7 Tempo, Momocho's unique menu items sets them apart from other restaurants:

Six variations on guacamole (including one with smoked trout and bacon), six different taquitos (one with duck confit, another with salt-roasted beets, spiced peanuts, and goat cheese), and avocado-leaf-braised lamb enchiladas with mole are among the unusual offerings at this “ModMex” restaurant. Yelp reviewers particularly recommend the happy hour.

And there is no shortage of incredible drinks on their menu from the Mexican Mule, craft margaritas, beer, and an array of mezcal and tequila choices. Stop into Momocho to visit one of the best Mexican restaurants in the nation.

