Michigan Is Home To One Of The Best Spots For Lasagna In The U.S.

There's no shortage of spots to grab some amazing comfort food in Michigan. From incredible burger joints, a delicious Coney dog, and amazing ice cream parlors, there are plenty of places to satisfy your cravings. One Michigan restaurant is being hailed as one of the best spots in America to indulge in one of our favorite comfort foods... lasagna.

Michigan Is Home To One Of The Best Spots For Lasagna In U.S.

Yelp recently released an all-time list of the Top 20 best lasagna spots in the U.S. So when you're craving luscious layers of lasagna and a taste of Italy, you'll find it at the best spot for lasagna at this Michigan restaurant:

Eataliana in Shelby Township, Michigan ranked #13 in Yelp's Top 20 Spots For Lasagna in the U.S. Their lasagna consists of layers of freshly made pasta smothered in Salsa-Mia (Italian sausage, ground beef, tomato sauce, and wine) and creamy Béchamel sauce, with mozzarella and Parmigiana Reggiano cheese. They also offer Veggie Lasagna with mushrooms, zucchini & eggplant. But that's not all Yelp reviewers love about Eataliana.

Eataliana has an array of freshly made ravioli filled with cheeses, and select meats, and topped with butter sage, pesto, or salsa rosa sauce.

And end the meal with a delicious fruit tiramisu, creme brule, or cannoli.

A meal at Eataliana will leave you satisfied and craving more of their delicious food and America's favorite lasagna.

