Michigan Bar Named ‘Best Irish Pub’ In U.S. To Drink At Right Now

There's no need to wait until St. Patrick's Day in Michigan to enjoy incredible food and drinks at an Irish Pub. The Great Lakes State is home to some popular pubs so it's not hard to find one. But, if you're looking for the best place to grab a drink right now, there is one spot recently named one of the best Irish Pubs in the U.S.

The Best Irish Pub In Michigan

While you'll want to visit this Michigan bar for green beer and a corned beef dinner on St. Patty's Day, you'll want to visit the other 364 days of the year. Irish Star chose the best Irish pub in every state. Each pub was picked based on Yelp reviews and this Michigan pub won hands down for serving great food, vibes, and good pints. According to the Irish Star:

Kennedy's Irish Pub, located in the township of Waterford in Michigan, has been open since 1972, serving classic comfort food and pints to the local community since then. What reviewers say is that it's mighty craic here, with plenty of cocktails to keep the good vibes going.

Some delicious comfort food items that people rave about include Reuben sliders, Irish nachos, White Bean Chicken Chili, Shamrock bites, and a Dinty Moore sandwich. Guinness beer is on draft and their Bloody Mary "The Morning After" is one of our specialties for a reason...eat and drink your way through brunch.

