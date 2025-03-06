Indiana Restaurant Named One Of America’s Best Hot Dog Joints
Indiana is home to some of the best restaurants in the nation where you can enjoy fine-dining cuisine or a casual spot for a weeknight meal. And there's a classic choice Indiana does best as one restaurant was named one of America's best hot dog joints.
Indiana Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Hot Dog Joints
Lovefood ranked America's Best Hot Dog Joints with 30 restaurants making the exclusive list. And it's no surprise that one legendary spot in Indiana makes the list for its delicious coney dogs.
Fort Wayne Coney Island in Fort Wayne proves that when you do one menu item well, you don't have to change a thing. Serving their signature coneys for decades has loyal customers returning for more year after year. Lovefood says:
Its menu has barely changed in the past hundred years or so and customers love the classic Coney dogs. A grilled sausage is served in a steamed bun with homemade Coney sauce, mustard, and chopped onions. The joint is so popular that it serves around 900,000 hot dogs every year.
Fort Wayne Coney Island is the oldest coney stand in the U.S. and has been serving its famous dogs in the same building where it all started. Enjoy the most delicious coneys with a side of their famous chili, a bag of chips, and a cold Coke in a bottle.
Stop by for the best coney dog at America's best hot dog joint, Fort Wayne Coney Island.
16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names
Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker