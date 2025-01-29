Michigan is home to many restaurants known nationwide for their delicious menu items and unique dining experiences you can only find in the Great Lakes state. One iconic spot in Michigan is now named one of the best hidden gem restaurants in the nation.

Michigan Spot Named 'Best Hidden Gem' Restaurant In The Nation

LoveFood ranked the best under-the-radar restaurants that may not get the accolades they deserve, but they're where you'll find some of the best food in America. So it's no surprise that a quaint farmhouse-turned-chicken restaurant in Michigan makes the list.

Iva's Chicken Dinners in Sterling, Michigan has been sticking to what they do best since 1938~serving customers its signature chicken dinner. Lovefood says:

You won’t find anyone trying to reinvent the wheel here, and thank goodness for it – this is basic food prepared to a sky-high standard. Opt for the family-style combo, complete with Southern or stewed chicken with refills on everything including biscuits, veggies, chicken noodle soup, gravy, and whipped potatoes.

And it's not just the delicious chicken dinners customers rave about. The service and cozy vibes at Iva's Chicken Dinners will make you think you've stopped by Grandma's house for Sunday supper.

You can end your meal with a slice of homemade pie like apple or banana cream topped with a scoop of ice cream.

The restaurant closes for the season in late October but reopens the first Thursday in March. Dine at one of America's best-hidden gem restaurants in Michigan, Iva's Chicken Dinners.

