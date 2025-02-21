Michigan&#8217;s Coziest Restaurant Now Named &#8216;Best Diner&#8217; In The State

Michigan’s Coziest Restaurant Now Named ‘Best Diner’ In The State

Roxy's Cafe Facebook/Canva

Michigan is home to thousands of restaurants whether you're looking for fine dining or a place to enjoy a casual meal. If you're looking for a cozy spot serving the most delicious comfort food, you'll find it at one spot now named the best diner in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan's Coziest Restaurant Now Named 'Best Diner' In The State

Cheapism ranked the best hole-in-the-wall diners in the nation serving tasty meals with generous portions and the staff makes you feel like you're at home. Rankings were based on reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor and rankings by expert food writers. One iconic Michigan gem serving classic home-cooked meals to loyal customers for decades makes the list.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app
Roxy Cafe Facebook
loading...

Roxy Café in Jackson delivers not just delicious food, but also a unique dining experience. Cheapism says:

From its snarky signs and slogans to the ceiling papered with advertisements for local businesses, Roxy Café is truly a local treasure. Go with a big appetite and a healthy sense of humor.

And there are plenty of mouthwatering options on the menu that keep happy customers coming back for more.

Roxy Cafe
loading...

Roxy Café serves breakfast all day with rave reviews for favorites like the corned beef hash, home fries, omelets, and homemade cinnamon rolls.

Roxy Cafe Facebook
loading...

Stop by Roxy Cafe for an unforgettable dining experience and see why it's the best diner in Michigan and the U.S.

The Craziest Fast Food Menu Items Ever

Best Bites: The Ultimate Guide to Michigan's Top Restaurants

Looking for a new restaurant to try? Add these to your bucket list! From the best diners and delis to the best steakhouses, bakeries, and Mexican eateries, we've compiled a list of Michigan's best restaurants based on national rankings.

Using reviews, awards, and the experiences of their teams, publications like Lovefood.com, 24/7 Tempo, Tasting Table, and Yelp have declared these the top eats in the Mitten State.

Gallery Credit: Janna

Filed Under: America's Best Restaurants, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR