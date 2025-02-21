Michigan is home to thousands of restaurants whether you're looking for fine dining or a place to enjoy a casual meal. If you're looking for a cozy spot serving the most delicious comfort food, you'll find it at one spot now named the best diner in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan's Coziest Restaurant Now Named 'Best Diner' In The State

Cheapism ranked the best hole-in-the-wall diners in the nation serving tasty meals with generous portions and the staff makes you feel like you're at home. Rankings were based on reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor and rankings by expert food writers. One iconic Michigan gem serving classic home-cooked meals to loyal customers for decades makes the list.

Roxy Café in Jackson delivers not just delicious food, but also a unique dining experience. Cheapism says:

From its snarky signs and slogans to the ceiling papered with advertisements for local businesses, Roxy Café is truly a local treasure. Go with a big appetite and a healthy sense of humor.

And there are plenty of mouthwatering options on the menu that keep happy customers coming back for more.

Roxy Café serves breakfast all day with rave reviews for favorites like the corned beef hash, home fries, omelets, and homemade cinnamon rolls.

Stop by Roxy Cafe for an unforgettable dining experience and see why it's the best diner in Michigan and the U.S.

