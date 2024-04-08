Michigan’s Best Craft Beer Brewery Now Among The Best In America

If there's one thing Michigan is known for across the U.S., it's that the Great Lakes state is home to several amazing beer cities. And when it comes to craft beer, there's no shortage of amazing places to grab hoppy IPAs, rich stouts, or a crisp lager. But one stands out above the rest and has recently been ranked as one of the best in the nation.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Craft Beer Brewery Ranked One Of The Best In America

Michigan is home to nearly 400 craft breweries, making it a prime state to visit for beer lovers. According to Lovefood, one Michigan brewery lands on the list as one of the country's greatest craft breweries for good times and delicious drinks.​

Bell's Brewery Facebook Bell's Brewery Facebook loading...

Ranked one of the best craft breweries in the nation is Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo, Michigan. According to Lovefood:

To see where the beers get bottled, canned, and kegged, visit Bell’s Brewery in Comstock. However, if you’re after a leisurely afternoon tasting various craft tipples, take the short drive west to its tiny taproom in downtown Kalamazoo. It has great exclusives on tap alongside its famous fruity, spicy wheat ale, Oberon Ale.

Bell's Brewery Facebook Bell's Brewery Facebook loading...

Oberon Ale is so popular that 'Oberon Day' celebrates its release in Michigan and across the country when it debuts back on store shelves in the spring.

Bell's Brewery Facebook Bell's Brewery Facebook loading...

Another Bell's Brewery staple that's one of Michigan's most iconic beers and recognized as one of America's best is the Two Hearted IPA. And you don't have to wait for the Spring season as the Two Hearted IPA is available all year.

Bell's Brewery Facebook Bell's Brewery Facebook loading...

