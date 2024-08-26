Results of an extensive survey evaluating employers just hit the internet giving us the best companies to work for in Michigan. If you're thinking of a job or career change as Labor Day approaches, Forbes's latest study may be helpful. Here's how Forbes came up with the results for the best companies to work for in Michigan,

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people within the United States. Survey participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10.

13 Best Companies to Work For in Michigan in 2024

13. United States Department of Defense

With 3.4 million employees, the U.S. Department of Defense with headquarters based in Arlington County, Virginia ranks #280 in the nation but #13 in Michigan for best employers in 2024.

12. MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health has a total of 10,600 employees with headquarters based in Midland, Michigan.

11. University of Michigan Health System

Another healthcare company scores high in this survey. The University of Michigan Health System has 25,743 employees and is based out of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

10. Rocket Mortgage

Rocket Mortgage has 14,700 and is based out of Detroit, Michigan.

9. Ally Financial

Another financial services company is in Michigan's top 10. Ally Financial has 11,600 employees and is based in Detroit, Michigan. This company has been around since 1919.

8. IBM

IBM has also been around for a long time as they started in 1911. They have 282,200 employees and are based in Armonk, New York.

7. University of Michigan

The University known for "The Big House" scored big in this survey. Number 7 isn't too shabby. UofM has 56,476 employees and as everyone knows, is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

6. DTE Energy

The only power company that made the top 13 is DTE based out of Detroit with about 10,000 employees.

5. Google

It's unclear how many employees Google has in Michigan, but they have a jaw-dropping 190,711 total. Google is based in Mountain View, California.

4. Kalitta Air

There are two airlines in the top 5 this year. Kalitta Air has been around since 1999 and is based in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

3. Microsoft

Likely the world's largest software company did very well in many states in this survey. Grabbing the #3 spot in Michigan is impressive. Microsoft has 221,000 employees and is based in Redmond, Washington.

2. Costco Wholesale

I love buying in bulk, but I had no idea that people loved working at Costco so much. This Washington-based company has a total of 208,000 employees.

1. Delta Air Lines

With the bad press that airlines get, I'm blown away that the #1 company to work for in Michigan is Delta. Delta is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and has 100,000 employees.

You can check out the full list of best companies to work for in Michigan and other states at Forbes.com.

Who do you think is the best company to work for in Michigan? Let us know in the comments.

