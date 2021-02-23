Being Bored in Michigan is Making This Guy TikTok Famous

Find out why this young guy out of Benton Harbor is blowing up on TikTok.

Fellow TikTok addicts, meet Ricky. He's also known as @iiamdriven on the app. Ricky is 20 years old and based out of Benton Harbor, Michigan. His @iiamdriven profile currently has over 237,300 followers.

One way he has gained popularity is by jumping on TikTok trends. His "People who aren't going to be single in 2020 has been watched nearly 4 million times. He has multiple videos that have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. However, the videos that like the most on his page may not be high in views, but they're relatable. His video about Meijer or Meijers is what did it for me. It's something so simple...yet it drives me crazy. That video has been viewed nearly 10,000 times.

Get our free mobile app

Oddly enough he has a series of videos telling people to stop coming to Michigan. This one has 140.5 thousand views.

This "stop coming to Michigan" video has over 787.4 thousand views. I love the line, "what are you gonna do in Michigan? Look at rocks?"

One more "bored in Michigan" type of video for you to check out. Ricky uploaded this one about a week and a half ago and has been viewed 6,424 times.

We are featuring a Southwest Michigan TikTok creator every week on-air and online every Tuesday for #TikTokTuesday. If there is someone that you think we should highlight, Friend us on TikTok and send us a message @DanaOnAir or @ThatChickChelsea. We look forward to seeing your favorite TikToks.