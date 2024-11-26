There's no place like Michigan to celebrate the magic of winter with freshly fallen snow, twinkling holiday lights, ice skating, and heartwarming traditions. And one small town in Michigan is now one of the most beautiful winter towns in the U.S.

Michigan Is Home To One Of America's Most Beautiful Winter Towns

Travel + Leisure recently ranked the most beautiful towns in the nation that are real-life winter wonderlands. One of the best US towns to visit during the winter is a frosty destination that feels like you've jumped into a beautiful Christmas snow globe.

It's no surprise to Michigan residents that Frankenmuth lands on the most beautiful winter towns list as it's one of the top winter destinations for families looking to get into the holiday spirit. And Travel + Leisure agrees:

“Michigan’s Little Bavaria” really gets into the Yuletide spirit. Winter in Frankenmuth could make even the most staunch snowbird change their tune with its powder-draped storybook buildings, outdoor ice rink in Zehnder Park, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Don’t miss Bronner’s, advertised as the world’s largest Christmas store.

Frankenmuth also boasts a perfect winter getaway at Bavarian Inn and Zehnder's Splash Village, both with indoor water parks. Enjoy family-style chicken dinners at the Bavarian Inn or Zehnder's. They are worth the trip to Frankenmuth just for the delicious meal. Stroll the streets and stop by the charming stores at Frankenmuth River Place, perfect for Christmas shopping.

