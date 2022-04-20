Battle Creek Young Adult Holds World Record For Largest Tongue In Circumference

Dante Barnes from Battle Creek discovered he had a special talent and a special gift which most women would probably think is pretty fresh... for reasons. He has the largest tongue circumference in the world and actually holds a Guinness World Record. When expanded, his tongue reaches roughly 42 mm (1.65 in) in height and 40 mm (1.57 in) in width. He basically can puff his tongue up to the size of a ping ping ball. In a video he did with the Guinness World Records YouTube he explains this natural gift:

I discovered I could do this with my tongue about a year and a half ago when I was 20. I was watching a video of someone else doing it, of something similar and I thought i could try it. I made a video of it myself and other people made videos about it saying it's a crazy feat and I just kept doing it ever since. My parents first reaction was very shocked and they told me not to do it again. I do have a girlfriend and she hates when I do, she thinks it's disgusting.

That last line inspired someone in the comment section to crack a joke:

"My girlfriend hates it" You need a new girlfriend.

I'd be lying if I said I haven't been sitting at my computer watching this and trying to figure out how to do it myself, but alas, I won't be breaking any tongue world records anytime soon. Still, having a world record at 21 is pretty amazing. Way to be Dante.