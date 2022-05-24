Beat the Heat At These 3 Water Parks In/Around Battle Creek

As the weather warms up, you'll probably be looking for some relief. And, with the kids entering summer break, you'll need something entertaining as well.

Thankfully, you won't have to travel far. In and around the Battle Creek area, we have a few options for outdoor water fun. Here are three:

1. Flash Flood Water Park

Part of Full Blast Recreation Center located in downtown Battle Creek, Flash Flood Water Park features things like Water Wars, bounce houses, inflatable slides, and two 200-ft water slides. They're getting ready to kick off their season on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30th). An Individual Summer Fun Pass costs $75 which includes a membership ID, access to the park, a water bottle, and coupons too. They do offer a Family of Four Summer Fun Pass as well. See all prices and features of the park here.

2. River Oaks County Park

Located in Galesburg, this park offers hiking trails, boat ramps, dog parks, and their Splash Pad. While it's not as immersive as a full water park, this would still be a nice reprieve from the inevitable summer heat. Use of the Splash Pad is included with your entry fee for the park. The Splash Pad will be open beginning on Memorial Day. Find more information on hours and pricing here or on their Facebook page.

3. The Aqua Pit

This one is a little different but looks like a blast. The Aqua Pit, in Coldwater, is a bit south of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area and operates as an outdoor water park. There's kayaking, paddle boarding, a beach for visitors to relax, and the Hydro Zone which is basically an inflatable, on the water jungle gym. Activity Passes, which you would want if you're headed for the Hydro Zone, range from $16 to $38 depending on what activity you want to experience and how long you want to stay. Find all information here.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for even more options outside the SW Michigan area, here are a few indoor waterparks throughout the state of Michigan:

Planning a road trip this summer? Be on the lookout for these Midwestern Tourist Traps:

The 5 Craziest Tourist Traps in the Midwest