5 Fastest Growing Michigan Towns in 2024

A handful of small Michigan towns have experienced a population surge in the last 10 to 15 years. Have you noticed the change?

A population increase is usually both good and bad. More people moving to your small Michigan town usually means a booming or growing economy. However, it can also eventually lead to more crime in the future. Neither of those factors is a guarantee, but are likely. The online publication called Home Snacks recently did a deep dive into today's estimated population of Michigan towns versus their 2010 populations.

5 Fastest Growing Cities in Michigan in 2024

Number 5: Hamtramck - With a population of 27,842, Hamtramck is the largest city in the 5 fastest-growing Michigan city list. This town has increased its population by 23.2% since 2010.

Hamtramck is one of the fastest growing Michigan towns in 2024.

Number 4: Coldwater - This small Southwest Michigan town currently has an estimated population of 13,704, which is a 24.8% increase from 2010.

Coldwater is one of the fastest growing towns in Michigan

Number 3: Wixom - This tiny town is a suburb of Michigan's biggest city, Detroit. Wixom's current population of 17,007 is a 26.4% increase from 2010.

Wixom is one of the fastest growing towns in Michigan.

Number 2: Dundee - This small town is smack dab in the middle of Detroit and Toledo, Ohio. Dundee's current estimated population is 5,408. That is a whopping 37.4% increase from 2010.

Dundee is one of the fastest growing Michigan towns.

Number 1: New Haven - With a current population of 6,200, New Haven has nearly doubled their population since 2010 with a 42.2% increase.

New Haven fastest growing city in Michigan

Check out the full list of Michigan's fastest-growing cities from Road Snacks by clicking here.

