5 Fastest Growing Michigan Towns in 2024
A handful of small Michigan towns have experienced a population surge in the last 10 to 15 years. Have you noticed the change?
A population increase is usually both good and bad. More people moving to your small Michigan town usually means a booming or growing economy. However, it can also eventually lead to more crime in the future. Neither of those factors is a guarantee, but are likely. The online publication called Home Snacks recently did a deep dive into today's estimated population of Michigan towns versus their 2010 populations.
5 Fastest Growing Cities in Michigan in 2024
Google Street View
Google Street View
Google Street View
Google Street View
Google Street View
READ MORE: SOUTH HAVEN WILL HOST FIRST-EVER PRIDE CELEBRATION THIS SUMMER
Check out the full list of Michigan's fastest-growing cities from Road Snacks by clicking here.
Top 10 Michigan Cities and Towns with the Lowest Cost of Living
Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison