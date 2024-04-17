5 Fastest Growing Michigan Towns in 2024

5 Fastest Growing Michigan Towns in 2024

A handful of small Michigan towns have experienced a population surge in the last 10 to 15 years.  Have you noticed the change?

A population increase is usually both good and bad.  More people moving to your small Michigan town usually means a booming or growing economy.  However, it can also eventually lead to more crime in the future.  Neither of those factors is a guarantee, but are likely.  The online publication called Home Snacks recently did a deep dive into today's estimated population of Michigan towns versus their 2010 populations.

5 Fastest Growing Cities in Michigan in 2024

  • Number 5: Hamtramck - With a population of 27,842, Hamtramck is the largest city in the 5 fastest-growing Michigan city list.  This town has increased its population by 23.2% since 2010.
  • Number 4: Coldwater - This small Southwest Michigan town currently has an estimated population of 13,704, which is a 24.8% increase from 2010.
  • Number 3: Wixom - This tiny town is a suburb of Michigan's biggest city, Detroit.  Wixom's current population of 17,007 is a 26.4% increase from 2010.
  • Number 2: Dundee - This small town is smack dab in the middle of Detroit and Toledo, Ohio.  Dundee's current estimated population is 5,408.  That is a whopping 37.4% increase from 2010.
  • Number 1: New Haven - With a current population of 6,200, New Haven has nearly doubled their population since 2010 with a 42.2% increase.
    Check out the full list of Michigan's fastest-growing cities from Road Snacks by clicking here.

    Three Lost Michigan Towns: Two Campbells and a Courtland Center

