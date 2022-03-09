It's hard to believe but Spring Break is right around the corner.

A lot of people might make plans to go out of state. Maybe to Florida for an epic (and costly) trip to Disney. But, with gas at $4 plus some change per gallon, it would be understandable if you wanted to keep your plans within the state of Michigan.

Yes, we have gorgeous areas for hiking, biking, and kayaking throughout the state. However, if your kids want something a bit more fun, then an indoor waterpark may be your solution.

The state of Michigan has several indoor waterparks open throughout the year. Here are at least 5:

1. Avalanche Bay Indoor Water Park

Located in Boyne Falls, Avalanche Bay claims to be home to Michigan's first surf simulator and the largest indoor waterpark in the state. It's 88,000 square feet of water-based activities. Their website offers specials on both lodgings and passes for their water park. Find more here or on their Facebook page.

2. Gold Rush Waterpark

Part of the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury, Gold Rush Waterpark is home to West Michigan's tallest indoor waterslide, according to their website. They offer a number of slides, a lazy river, water basketball, and a lot more. See everything included in the waterpark and the resort on their website or Facebook page.

3. Soaring Eagle Waterpark

This waterpark is also part of a hotel in Mt. Pleasant and is one of the newer indoor waterparks in Michigan. With that being said, they recommend advanced reservations for your stay or trip to the waterpark. Like every other option on this list, you don't need to stay at the hotel or resort to enjoy the waterpark. Day passes are also available. They have a lazy river, plenty of slides, and, parents will love this, a hot springs hot tub. See more on their website or Facebook page.

4. Zehnder's Splash Village

Located in Frankenmuth, Zehnder's Splash Village offers a few different options for those attending their waterpark. Their Splash Waterpark seems to be safer for the smaller children while their Atrium Waterpark includes giant slides and other thrilling options. Of course, if you just want to relax, Zehnder's also has a hot tub and lazy river. See more on their website or Facebook page.

5. Great Wolf Lodge

Traveling to Traverse City? Might as well stay at a place that has an indoor waterpark. Judging by their website, there are at least 12 different areas and attractions for people of all ages including the adult-only Manitoba Tubes hot tub area. They also offer deals on stays and waterpark passes. Read more on their website or find more information on their Facebook page.

Floating down lazy river sounds SO nice right now, especially after that very short, false Spring we just had. However, if you're not seeing a park that is interesting to you, there are even more options for indoor waterparks in Michigan which you can find here.

