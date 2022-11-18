When it snows, it pours!

Now that the National Weather Service has extended this weekend's winter storm warning through Sunday morning additional closings and cancellations are being added to an already extensive list.

Unfortunately, that includes the 2022 Battle Creek Christmas Parade.

On Friday, November 18 the City of Battle Creek issued a civic alert which stated,

The City of Battle Creek will close our buildings at 3 p.m. today, and declare a snow emergency starting at 12 p.m. (noon) tomorrow – Saturday, Nov. 19...This snow emergency is in effect until further notice....We appreciate everyone’s patience and contributions to keeping the community safe through this winter weather.

What About the Parade?

Sadly, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has decided to cancel tomorrow's Battle Creek Christmas Parade out of an abundance of caution. As of this writing there is no rescheduled date yet but the club is working on a potential new date and hopes to share an update on Wednesday, November 23.

According to a Facebook post tomorrow's Maple Hill Holiday Parade is still on in Kalamazoo.

What Else Does the Snow Emergency Affect?

In addition to the cancellation of the Christmas parade the Snow Emergency will close Full Blast recreation center on Saturday and Sunday, November 19-20. However this weekend's MHSAA volleyball tournament scheduled to take place at Full Blast remains unaffected at this time.

Street Parking : Residents are asked to remove their cars from the city streets by noon on Saturday, November 19. Police will make efforts to contact owners and hope to only use towing as a last resort. If you are unable to move your car or have no off-street parking available, contact police at (269) 966-3322 .

: Residents are asked to remove their cars from the city streets by noon on Saturday, November 19. Police will make efforts to contact owners and hope to only use towing as a last resort. If you are unable to move your car or have no off-street parking available, contact police at . Trash Pick Up : Be advised that Republic Services may be delayed in Friday's trash pick up. If necessary they will make another attempt on Saturday, November 19 or Monday, November 21. If you have questions contact Republic here.

: Be advised that Republic Services may be delayed in Friday's trash pick up. If necessary they will make another attempt on Saturday, November 19 or Monday, November 21. If you have questions contact Republic here. Public Transportation: Battle Creek Transit will continue to operate service routes as scheduled during regular hours. To be notified of transit-specific changes you can sign up for alerts here under the "alert center" tab. Tele-Transit and BCGo trips will continue as scheduled.

Winter doesn't even officially start until December 21, 2022. Hopefully this is not a sign of the season to come! Read the full alert from the City of Battle Creek here.

