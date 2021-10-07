Battle Creek Fire Fighters Called To House Fire

Battle Creek firefighters were called to a structure fire in the first block of Babcock Street, around 8:30 A.M. Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first-floor living room of a home. A hand-line was quickly deployed to extinguish the fire and search for any occupants. Fortunately, Nobody was at home during the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room. Due to the quick actions of fire crews, the fire was under control within 8 minutes, limiting the property damage, which is estimated at $55,000.

No injuries were reported fighting the blaze. The Fire Marshal is investigating, however, no cause has been determined at this time.