Battle Creek Cereal Festival Returns June 11, 2022 After 2 Year Break

After being canceled for two years, the National Cereal Festival returns to downtown Battle Creek.

Battle Creek is the birthplace of cereal so it is only fitting that the city celebrates its heritage with a one-of-a-kind celebration. After being canceled in 2020 and 2021, the festival returns for its 64th year.

The National Cereal Festival began in 1956 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Kellogg Company. Perhaps the most popular and well-known attraction for the festival is the World's Longest Breakfast Table. Tables are set up adjacent long ways to allow tens of thousands of festival-goers to enjoy a free bowl of cereal together.

The event is family-friendly and includes a parade, live entertainment and music, vendors, and of course free cereal. Cereal Fest is a fun unique way for Battle Creek residents to celebrate their heritage and that of the Cereal City.

This year, the Battle Creek YMCA will host the Cereal City Classic 5K/10K run or walk. Those wishing to participate in the run/walk can do so in person on the day of the event or virtually on the days leading up to the event.

