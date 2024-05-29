What Does A Star On A Michigan Home Mean? Not Just Decoration

There are many ways to decorate your home in Michigan to give it more aesthetic appeal. And while driving through a neighborhood in the Mitten, you might see a star adorning the outside of the home. They hardly look alike as they come in different colors, shapes, and sizes. But the star has a deeper meaning other than being a pretty decoration.

What Does A Star On A Michigan Home Mean?

These metal stars are called 'barn stars' and you may also see them on barns in Michigan. According to House Digest, these stars were painted directly onto barns and were later handcrafted from metal or wood. The original paintings resembled Amish quilt squares more than what we classically think of as a star.

The five-pointed star originated among the German-American farming communities in Pennsylvania and began as an attempt to ward off evil and bring good luck to the farmers. But it's more than just the shape of the star that has significance.

The color of the barn star chosen also has a specific meaning.

Black

Both black and blue barn stars represent protection.

Green

Green stars symbolize fertility and growth — ideal for a farm.

White

White stands for purity

Brown

Brown means friendship and strength and pays homage to Mother Earth.

These bold stars are a great statement piece for any home or barn and hopefully bring you a bit of luck too.

