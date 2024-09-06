As summer winds down in Michigan, many residents are getting ready for fall by cleaning out items from inside and outside of their homes. Some items we'll want to throw away, some we'll donate, and some we'll want to recycle. But, before we do our part to help keep things from piling up in landfills, there are some items you won't be able to recycle in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Residents Warned 13 Items Are Banned From Recycling Bins

Doing our part to recycle items in Michigan that would otherwise sit in a landfill helps keep our communities safe and clean. With convenient public drop boxes, residential recycle bins, and drop-off locations, recycling is more convenient than ever. While some items may seem like they can be recycled, residents are urged that just assuming an item can be recycled can lead to big problems for local recycling programs.

According to Michigan EGLE, knowing which products can be recycled and which ones can't may be confusing:

Recycling isn’t as straightforward as searching for a recycling symbol on a product. Many packages wear the “recycle” symbol but require a special recycling process that may not be available in your area. This is something that many people don’t realize before tossing an item into the recycling bin or choosing to toss it in the trash.

Michigan residents are warned that these items are not accepted in recycling bins and are urged to check the list below.

13 Things You Can't Recycle In Michigan Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson