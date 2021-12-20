Former Ohio Restaurant Employee Assaults Manager with Pizza Sauce

A 24-year-old man got saucy with his former manager and got locked up.

This incident started when the store manager of Marco's Pizza in Beachwood, Ohio confronted a young employee about closing the restaurant early a couple of days previous. The young man was fired and he wasn't happy about it. That lead to the one-sided food fight according to Cleveland.com,

The manager at Marco’s Pizza, 24335 Chagrin Blvd., reported that a former employee had assaulted her by throwing hot sauce and garlic sauce in her face.

Get our free mobile app

The 44-year-old restaurant manager called the police after having pizza sauce thrown at her. The clearly entitled 24-year-old was later arrested and charged with assault.

I picture Horatio Caine of CSI Miami as the local police officer in this case. Before he leaves, the officer turns to the manager and says, "I guess this former employee was a supreme idiot." Then he would put his sunglasses on and the beginning of "Won't Get Fooled Again" by the Who plays.

It's pretty unlikely that the moment the police arrived for the sauce assault was that cool. No matter how you slice it, that guy lost his job and the only delivery happening is the suspect to his jail cell. Sorry to be so cheesy.

I'll show myself out.

5 Craziest Ohio News Stories in 2021, So Far Crazy Stories from Ohio, Ohio Man, Ohio Woman