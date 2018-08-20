Ask An ‘Expert’? Farmer’s Almanac Says Michigan Winter Will Be…
No less an authority than the Farmer's Almanac is weighing in on what our Michigan winter will be like. Not sure the ski resorts will like this, but the Farmer's Almanac thinks the coming winter will be a little warmer than normal, which would be opposite of what happened last winter.
Winter will be warmer and rainier than normal, with near-normal snowfall. The coldest periods will be in mid- and late December, early and late January, and early February. The snowiest periods will be in early December, early and late January, early February, and mid-March. - Farmer's Almanac
Now, there is some actual science to back this us, as the National Weather Service says there is an El Nino forming in the Pacific Ocean, which would push warmer waters towards the West Coast of the United States. El Ninos usually mean warmer, milder winters.
The majority of models in the IRI/CPC plume predict ENSO-neutral to continue during the remainder of the Northern Hemisphere summer 2018 , with El Niño most likely thereafter...
Because of the consistency of forecasts and the expected eventual resurgence in the low-level westerly wind anomalies, the forecasters still favor the onset of El Niño in the coming months - Climate Prediction Center,National Centers for Environmental Prediction, NOAA/National Weather Service