As Danger Heat Settles In, Kalamazoo Opens Its Hydrants

As a rainbow forms, Malik Bey leads Jayden Thompson, 2, through a spraying fire hydrant on July 20, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. With heat indexes reaching 105 to 115 degrees today and tomorrow, an excessive heating warning has been designated for this weekend in multiple regions of the U.S. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) Getty Images

We were always scolded not to mess with the fire hydrants in the heat of the summer, but there comes a point when you have to, just to keep people safe from dangerous heat (and humidity).

So being proactive and seeing prediction of at least triple-digit heat indices, if not actual air temperatures, the city of Kalamazoo has been opening some fire hydrants to cool people off.

Splash Pad and Kik Pool

But before resorting to the hydrants, the City says there is the splash pad, at Florence St. near Burrell on the near north side, and its open by 12:00pm.

City of Kalamazoo Splash Pad on Florence Street. (Google Street View)
And just south of downtown is Kik Pool at Upjohn Park, and it's open daily from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm . Both these parks are free for everyone to use.

And finally, the fire hydrant schedule

The following fire hydrants are being opened during this week, daily from 1:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. by city staff:

  • At the back end of Interfaith (building 1038) on the far Northwest corner
  • Burrell and Lawrence
  • Krom and Clay
  • Washington and March
  • Charlotte and Sherwood at Roosevelt Apartments
  • Clarence and Jackson
  • Hays Park and March
  • Hays Park and James
  • Norway and Princeton
  • Fairbanks and Center
  • Church and Norway

