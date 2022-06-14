We were always scolded not to mess with the fire hydrants in the heat of the summer, but there comes a point when you have to, just to keep people safe from dangerous heat (and humidity).

So being proactive and seeing prediction of at least triple-digit heat indices, if not actual air temperatures, the city of Kalamazoo has been opening some fire hydrants to cool people off.

Splash Pad and Kik Pool

But before resorting to the hydrants, the City says there is the splash pad, at Florence St. near Burrell on the near north side, and its open by 12:00pm.

City of Kalamazoo Splash Pad on Florence Street. (Google Street View) City of Kalamazoo Splash Pad on Florence Street. (Google Street View) loading...

And just south of downtown is Kik Pool at Upjohn Park, and it's open daily from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm . Both these parks are free for everyone to use.

And finally, the fire hydrant schedule

The following fire hydrants are being opened during this week, daily from 1:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. by city staff:

At the back end of Interfaith (building 1038) on the far Northwest corner

Burrell and Lawrence

Krom and Clay

Washington and March

Charlotte and Sherwood at Roosevelt Apartments

Clarence and Jackson

Hays Park and March

Hays Park and James

Norway and Princeton

Fairbanks and Center

Church and Norway

