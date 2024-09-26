Indiana Theatre Goes Viral For ‘Knit at Night’ Movie Showing

Love yarn? Love movies? You're in luck.

This small theatre in Indiana is capturing the attention of crafters across the country for their "peak girlhood" movie screenings. Check this out!

Get our free mobile app

Now, I must admit I am not a crafter myself but I am very envious of the knitters, sewers, and crocheters in my life.

-Allegan County Fair textiles -Allegan County Fair textiles - Lauren G/TSM loading...

Well, that's not true I did participate in sewing in 4-H as a kid and got several "Best of Show" ribbons at the Allegan County Fair, humble brag. I miss those days! It's a skill I wish I had kept more active.

I've been to special screenings and live Fathom events at various movie houses across the Midwest but the premise of crafting during a movie is something new to me. Can we bring something similar to Michigan, please?

The Artcraft Theatre in Franklin, Indiana recently hosted their very first 'Knit at Night' presentation during a special showing of Little Women (1994):

bring your knitting, needlepoint or other crafts and enjoy a lights-up movie while creating...we encourage patrons to bring crafts to work on while they watch.

Artcraft Theatre Franklin Indiana Artcraft Theatre Franklin Indiana - Google Maps loading...

Remember how actress Jamie Lee Curtis was talking about normalizing concerts starting at 1:00 in the afternoon so we can all be home at a decent hour? Let's normalize special crafting movie screenings! Not like we don't have a movie or TV show on in the background while we're crafting on our couch anyway.

Like many, first saw this event posted by Tiktok user @AlongWithKelsey and immediately wanted to know more. I can't imagine the organizers won't host this unique event again in the near future. Hopefully more theaters across the country will catch on to the idea too.

These Fall Pests are Ready to Invade Your Indiana Home There are several pests that are looking to escape the colder weather this fall and attempt to seek warmth in your home. Here are some to look out for. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams