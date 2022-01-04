Arson Likely Cause of Monday Fire at Battle Creek Central High School

Investigations into a fire at Battle Creek Central High School Monday morning continue. We’ve now learned that there is evidence that it may have been intentionally set.

According to the city of Battle Creek Fire Department, a small fire was discovered in a men’s bathroom on the second floor of the school located at 100 W. Van Buren St. in downtown Battle Creek at around 11:00 a.m.. The flames were put out quickly by a school liaison officer who reportedly suffered some smoke inhalation. They received treatment and are expected to be ok. No other injuries were reported related to this incident.

Heavy smoke was reported throughout the second floor and all students and staff inside the building at the time were evacuated. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day and all students were accounted for after leaving the building. Battle Creek Public Schools also canceled all evening events for Monday that would have taken place at the high school.

Cleanup and maintenance crews spent much of the day working hard to ensure that all portions of the building were usable and safe. Normal class sessions resumed at Battle Creek Central High School on Tuesday. There are no reports of any major damage to the structure as a result of the fire.

Battle Creek investigators have not indicated any information about a suspect or suspects related to the alleged arson at this time. The investigation continues as officials try to find more clues into what happened.