11-Year-Old to be Charged for Bringing Gun to Battle Creek School

The mom of the 11-year-old may also face charges.

On Monday, March 10, 2022, the principal of Fremont International Academy contacted Battle Creek Police after locating a gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student.

It is unclear what prompted the principal to check the student's backpack, but as soon as the gun was discovered Battle Creek Police were contacted. School officials say there was no threat to the safety of students or staff.

The case is being reviewed by the juvenile court and officials from child protective services are involved.

The circumstances around the incident remain under investigation, according to Battle Creek Deputy Chief Troy Gilleylen.

In addition to the child facing charges in juvenile court, Deputy Cheif Gilleylen says the child's mother could also face charges. Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney David Gilbert is currently reviewing the information submitted by Battle Creek Police investigators.

The child's mother is a registered gun owner.

