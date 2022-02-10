Another Teen Charged in 2021 Kalamazoo Home Invasion and Rape Case

Police in Kalamazoo say a second teenage suspect is being charged in a disturbing incident that took place in October of 2021. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that a 17-year-old suspect has been charged in an October home invasion and sexual assault that led to a police chase.

Officers were called to an area in the 3300 block of Michigamme Woods in the early morning hours of October 3 on reports of a home invasion. A group of suspects had forced their way into an apartment and confronted a woman who lived there. Police say the woman was raped at gunpoint by one of the suspects. The suspects then stole the victim's mobile phone and took off in two separate vehicles as they fled the apartment complex.

Get our free mobile app

A short time later, officers located one of the stolen vehicles and tried to stop it, but the driver took off at high speeds. The vehicle continued to lead a chase until it broke down. The occupants all fled the scene on foot and were able to escape capture.

As detectives further investigated the crimes, they were eventually able to identify the suspects. On November 30, 2021, a 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court for first-degree home invasion, fleeing and eluding, and unlawful driving away of an automobile, for his role in the incident. The name of that suspect has not been released.

On Wednesday, a second suspect was formally charged in the incident. The 17-year-old suspect was waived to adult court from juvenile court. They face charges of first-degree home invasion, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and armed robbery. The name of that suspect has also not been released at this time.

Investigators are still looking for clues and information in this case. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at (269)-488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100. You can also submit anonymous tips online to www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com