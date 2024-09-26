With so many incredible restaurant choices in Michigan, it's no wonder that it can be tough to answer the question 'where do you want to go to eat?' The easy answer to that question is dining at one of America's best restaurants and fortunately, it's located in the Great Lakes State.

Michigan Spot Named New York Times 'Best Restaurant' In The U.S.

The New York Times did their annual search for America's Best Restaurants where only 50 make the list. And a Michigan restaurant with only a year of business under its belt lands on the prestigious list.

Noori Pocha in Clawson, MI opened its doors in August 2023 and has already been on some 'best of' lists in Michigan, but can now add 'New Tork Times Best'. You'll feel like you've been transported to South Korea and served the most authentic Korean cuisine when you step into Noori Pocha. The New York Times says:

K-pop is on the sound system, and the platters before you bear heaping, steaming plates of bulgogi, chicken buldak and jokbal. The restaurant’s name comes from the Korean food carts — pojangmacha, or pocha — that cater to the after-work crowd with the types of dishes that sit well with a belly filled with soju.

Noori Pocha customers give rave reviews for the Kimchi Fried Rice, and Magic Fries, and say don't leave without trying the Noori wings. Make a trip to the best restaurant in the U.S. right here in the Mitten.

