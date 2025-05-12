Amazon And Walmart Quietly Change Return Rules In Michigan

Why aren't Walmart and Amazon talking about the changes in their return policies? This is actually good news for consumers.

I don't know about you, but I do an embarrassing amount of my shopping online these days. According to Capital One, I am not alone.

273 million Americans (80.4%) shop online. Online shopping represents 20.1% of all retail sales worldwide as of 2024; in the U.S., online shopping represents 17.9% of retail revenue.

This change in return rules almost makes these retail giants look generous. But let's not kid ourselves, they're not doing it for the Michigan consumers.

Walmart and Amazon are now doing refunds without returns in some cases. This has been happening to some extent on Amazon for a while, but Walmart has recently realized the popularity and the benefits of refunds with no return.

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

This is a simple retail strategy that eliminates the need for a return if the item is too costly to ship. Think of it this way. If the customer is getting the refund anyway, what's the benefit of shipping a defective product back to the manufacturer? In most cases, it is a wasted expense.

In fact, sometimes it costs more to return the item than it's worth, according to the Mirror US.

Some businesses are choosing the "refund without return" option because the process of returns can be expensive, and sometimes even cost more than the item itself.

Amazon Fulfillment Centre Prepares Ahead Of Christmas Getty Images loading...

To be clear, this policy will not cover all items. It will likely only cover low-priced items. Either way, this does seem to be one of those rare win/win situations. This will make the return process far easier in some cases while saving the seller time and money at the same time.

READ MORE: Changes Coming To Michigan Unemployment Laws

10 Items You Can't Return to Michigan Walmart Stores Ready to pull the trigger on that major purchase at a Michigan Walmart ? STOP! There are some items that Walmart won't accept on return, even with a receipt. Buyer beware, as we look at 10 Items You Can't Return to Michigan Walmart Stores. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow