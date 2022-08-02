Allegan, Michigan Has a Gorgeous Victorian-Style House For Sale

I love coming across gorgeous Victorian-style homes for sale. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my house and I'm not looking to leave anytime soon, but there is something so satisfying in looking at all the pictures of the inside and outside of these old-school homes. And this Allegan, Michigan home for sale is a real treat.

Victorian-Style House For Sale

Come take a walk through 524 Marshall Street with me.

This home dates all the way back to 1864 when it was originally built for one of the founding members of Allegan. And while it's a Victorian, Italianate-style home, it does feature a lot of modern updates, like a fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. By the way, I had to look up what Italianate style means, and it means that the home's architecture was inspired by the architecture of the "Italian Renaissance...with influences from the farmhouses of the Tuscan countryside."

There are a grand total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and it sits on just over an acre of land. This means that there is plenty of space for guests, parties, and the like. The backyard even has some fruit trees. It looks like the current owner set up some garden beds in the backyard as well, perfect for the aspiring or advanced gardener.

All in all, if you have the budget (this house is on the market for $599,000), this house could be the perfect place to call home. Take a look at it for yourself in the pictures below.

