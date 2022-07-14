Before you go any further, please be aware this article has the slightest spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 when it comes to a location featured in the show, so please be aware.

Okay, moving on.

If you have seen Stranger Things Season 4, you know exactly what I mean when I say "creepy house", right? After just wrapping up the season, that creepy house is still very prominent in my mind. It was truly so chilling, they did a great job with that set.

Creepy House From Stranger Things

That being said, wouldn't it be cool to live in a house that looked like that? The creepiest-looking house in the whole neighborhood. Well, there's a house for sale in Peoria, Illinois that looks just like the creepy house from the latest season of Stranger Things, and you've got to see it for yourself.

This house has a very similar Victorian style to the one from Stranger Things, not to mention the dark, brooding colors.

The inside is spacious and bright, with lots of natural like from all the huge windows. This 5,553 square-foot home comes with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library, and even a two-story glass solarium. All for $265,000.

It needs a little updating and TLC, otherwise, this could be the spooky house of your dreams. Take a look through the gallery below and tell me you can't imagine how cool this house would be decorated for Halloween.

