A graduate of Holland Christian schools and a former Michigan State quarterback, NFL star Kirk Cousins is launching a new business venture: golf course owner.

The Holland Sentinel reports the current Minnesota Vikings quarterback and his wife have purchased Clearbrook Golf Course located near Saugatuck, MI.

Football Career

Born in Illinois, Cousins moved to Michigan with his family in 1998 where he attended Holland Christian schools. After playing football in high school Cousins was offered a scholarship to play at Michigan State where he also studied kinesiology.

In 2012 Kirk was drafted by the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) where he played for six seasons before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 when Cousins made history with the first fully guaranteed and also the highest paying contract in the NFL at the time.

Clearbrook Golf Course

Cousins and his wife Julie, who built a property in the Saugatuck area in 2018, wrote in a letter to the community,

As we discussed the history of the golf club with Jim, we agreed it is a community treasure and should remain a golf course for the next generation... We want to invest in this great community, and we see this purchase as an opportunity to do just that, maintaining the life of a golf course that has been in place since 1926.

Cousins added they would prefer not to see the land turned into housing developments or summer rental properties. Instead, longtime owners Jim and Candy Jeltema will continue to operate the property for the time being until plans for improvement, if any, are solidified.

Reports say the sale of the golf course did not include the property's Grill Room Restaurant, which will remain under the ownership of Jim and Candy.

Even for someone like myself who doesn't follow the NFL, I still know about Kirk Cousins and his ties to West Michigan. It's endearing to see how much he values his community and cares about it enough to invest in its future. I'll be curious to see what the new owners do with the property in the years to come!