Allegan County Fair Drops First Concert Announcement of 2025

The 173rd Allegan County Fair will take place September 5-13, 2025.

And it can't come soon enough! Our favorite local county fair just announced the first concert of its 2025 line-up and we've got everything you need to know:

What do Johnny Cash, Destiny's Child, Weird Al, and Michael Bolton have in common? They all played the Allegan County Fair!

Not only does the Allegan County Fair have a reputation for being one of the largest and most popular county fairs in Michigan, but it's also known for its spectacular fair parade and for bringing in some outstanding high-caliber entertainment. To be fair, I'm an Allegan native so I may be a little biased.

Growing up there in the '90s I remember several instances where fair concert traffic immobilized the entire town. If I recall correctly when Garth Brooks (perhaps it was Toby Keith) performed at the county fair, traffic completely clogged M-89 all the way from the fairgrounds out to Corky's Drive-In headed towards Otsego! Carhops even ran out to serve cars while they were stopped in front of the drive-in during bumper-to-bumper traffic.

On Friday, March 14 the Allegan County Fair dropped the first concert announcement of the season on us. Singer-songwriter Cole Swindell is set to take the stage this September!

Swindell is set to perform on Saturday, September 6 with special guest Conner Smith. A Georgia native, Swindell is known for hits such as "Chillin' It", "Flatliner", and "Love You Too Late". Tickets go on sale Friday, March 21st at 10:00 a.m. and may be purchased at AlleganCountyFair.com, Etix.com, in-person, or at (269) 673-6501.

This is the first of many exciting announcements to come, so stay tuned!

